Richland murder suspect pleads not guilty nearly one year after arrest

RICHLAND, Wash. — A Richland murder suspect pleaded not guilty in a Benton County courtroom nearly one year after he was arrested in Missouri.

Kyle Johnson-Clark, 28, is accused of fatally shooting 30-year-old Daniel Rice outside the Columbia Park Apartments off Jadwin Avenue on May 3.

Court documents say a woman who Johnson-Clark identified as his girlfriend had been having a relationship with Rice when the shooting occurred.

After more than two months on the run, Johnson-Clark was captured in St. Louis, Missouri following an hours-long standoff with police on Friday, July 12.

During the standoff, police say Clark shot toward the SWAT truck several times from inside a home. No one was injured, but Johnson-Clark managed to pick up a new first-degree assault charge resulting from the incident.

Johnson-Clark was extradited from Missouri to the Benton County jail last week. He appeared in court for his arraignment hearing and pleaded not guilty on June 16. His bail was set on $1 million.

The defendant’s next court appearance is set for July 6 and his trial is scheduled to begin Aug. 3.

