Richland murder victim identified

Heavy police presence at the Days Inn off Jadwin Avenue in Richland on April 17.

RICHLAND, Wash. — The Benton County Coroner’s Office says 24-year-old Anthony Irvine was the man killed Friday morning at the Days Inn on Jadwin Avenue.

The victim appears to have been a Burbank resident. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

A suspect, 29-year-old Joselyn Guzman, was arrested Saturday in connection to Irvine’s death. She was booked at the Benton County Jail on charges of first-degree murder and delivery of methamphetamine.

Richland police were called to the Days Inn around 10:15 a.m. Friday after getting a 911 call about a suspicious person seen leaving the hotel in a vehicle.

Within just a few hours of that call, authorities took two people into custody in the 2000 block of W. Court St. for questioning.

They also located a stolen car at the Crosspointe Apartments in Kennewick that was possibly involved in the case.

The investigation is ongoing.

