Richland murderer convicted by Benton County jury for fatal shooting in May 2019

by Dylan Carter

Kyle Johnson-Clark

RICHLAND, Wash. — A Benton County jury has found 30-year-old Kyle Johnson-Clark guilty of murder to the first degree for fatally shooting another man at a Richland apartment complex in May of 2019.

According to a social media update from the Benton County Prosecutor’s Office, twelve jurors came to this conclusion after a trial that lasted two weeks. Johnson-Clark killed Daniel Rice by shooting him three times outside of the Columbia Park Apartments on Jadwin Avenue near Van Giesen Street.

Court documents obtained by KAPP KVEW back in 2019 suggest that Johnson-Clark’s girlfriend at the time had some kind of relationship with the victim, Rice. However, those same documents suggest Rice may have been “stalking” the girlfriend, who is not being identified at this time.

Regardless, Johnson-Clark has a long recorded history with weapons offenses.

Several months after he killed Rice, Johnson-Clark was charged with assault to the first-degree, two counts of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, two counts of Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and four counts of Armed Criminal Action for an incident in St. Louis, MO.

A Spokane woman was arrested days after the fatal 2019 shooting for allegedly helping Johnson-Clark escape the Tri-Cities area. A warrant obtained by KAPP KVEW in May 2019 suggested that the woman was the murderer’s best friend (click here for more details).

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued if more details are announced.

