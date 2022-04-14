Richland native snaps photos of hometown from outer space

by Dylan Carter

RICHLAND, Wash. — NASA Astronaut Kayla Barron, a Tri-Cities native and Richland High School graduate, snapped some out-of-this-world photos of her hometown during her recent five-month venture in space.

Barron posted three photos of Richland to her Facebook page on the morning of April 14, 2022. In the post, she explained that she followed the Columbia River from the coast to the Tri-Cities in order to spot her hometown from the stars above.

Though it’s sometimes difficult to see because of the clouds, Barron successfully snapped a handful of photos of her hometown and shared them with a social media audience.

Back in November 2021, Barron successfully launched as part of a collaborative mission between NASA and SpaceX to visit the International Space Station (ISS).

NASA selected Barron to join the 2017 astronaut candidate class after she graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy with a bachelor’s degree in systems engineering. The accomplished engineer served in the U.S. Navy on a ballistic missile submarine located in Bangor, WA.

She went on to earn a master’s in nuclear engineering before becoming a member of the first class of women commissioned into the submarine community.

“I think the thing that’s most important to me is just the inspiration of exploration,” Barron said in a NASA interview. “I think we all have this innate sense to explore whether you’re the one who actually gets to step on the moon or not.”

Even while surveying the planet from incredible heights, Barron still has her Richland roots in mind.

