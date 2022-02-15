Richland Naturopath settles with U.S. Attorney for improperly prescribing controlled substances

by Dylan Carter

CNN

RICHLAND, Wash. — A Tri-Cities doctor who specializes in alternative medicine will pay tens of thousands of dollars in fines for prescribing drugs that she was not qualified to administer, according to the Eastern Washington District Attorney’s Office.

They confirmed that Judith K. Caporiccio, N.D., is paying a sum of $70,096 to resolve the allegations she faces under the Controlled Substances Act and the False Claims Act.

This alleged that she administered at least 421 prescriptions for drugs that she was unauthorized to offer between July 2016 and July 2021.

During this timeframe, she was a licensed practitioner operating out of Richland with proper authorization from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and WA state offices. However, she was only authorized to prescribe two forms of drugs: codeine and testosterone products.

In her settlement with the United States, Caporiccio admitted to prescribing a handful of unauthorized drugs including zolpidem (commonly sold as Ambien); alprazolam (commonly sold as Xanax), lorazepam; modafinil (commonly prescribed for narcolepsy and sleep apnea), and pregabalin (commonly sold as Lyrica).

Authorities say that she handed over her registration and improper prescribing practices after she was contacted by the DEA.

Vanessa R. Waldref, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, commended the DEA agents who helped bring this practice to a halt.

“I am relieved that it appears no patient was seriously harmed by the medications improperly prescribed by Dr. Caporiccio, but when a healthcare practitioner prescribes controlled substances that she is not licensed or qualified to prescribe, the public is placed at serious risk of potentially dangerous side effects, drug interactions, and contraindications,” Waldref said. “This resolution demonstrates our commitment to protecting public health, keeping our families safe, and building strong communities.”

