Richland owner facing hundreds of dollars in repairs after Tuesday burglary

RICHLAND, Wash. — No one wants to start their day with an early morning wake-up call.

But that’s what happened to Lonnie Cargill, the longtime owner of Island View Market and Deli in Richland.

Cargill received a call from his son at 2:47 a.m. Tuesday morning.

“He called me and said, ‘Dad, you have to get to the store right away,” Cargill said, noting that he didn’t believe him at the time.

His son, who was watching the security camera footage on his phone from home, said “no, someone broke in and they’re tearing things up.”

Cargill said he jumped into his car and raced to the store where he found multiple police officers already inside.

Cash, the register, marijuana paraphernalia, and more were all deemed stolen. The two suspects who were seen on camera dressed in all black also smashed in a giant window, spraying glass shards throughout the store and on the ground outside.

“There was probably two or three hundred dollars worth of stuff there and then probably a couple of hundred dollars for the cash register,” Cargill said. “It wasn’t good.”

This isn’t the only burglary that’s happened in the Tri-Cities recently.

Kennewick police are also investigating two stolen cash registers — one from Pacific Foodmart last Thursday and one from a Chevron gas station last Monday.

It is unclear if all of these robberies are related.

Cargill currently isn’t accepting donations but if you do want to support, he said the best way is to “come in and give me your business.”

If you have any information that may help in identifying the individuals involved in this crime, contact the Richland Police Department at (509) 628-0333 and reference case number 21-25485.

