Richland parents ‘frustrated’ with school closures

by Madeleine Hagen

RICHLAND, Wash. — As Richland School District students went on day two without school, parents were left scrambling to find a way to keep them entertained, or for childcare, if they work.

So, what do you do when school is cancelled?

“I was kind of excited. I was excited as well because you usually don’t get school off out of nowhere, so it was really fun,” Easton Stephens and Dane Hening said.

The boys are seventh graders at Enterprise Middle School in Richland. Instead of sitting around at home, the boys opted to take advantage of D-BAT Columbia Basin’s offer: five free hitting rounds for RSD students and staff.

“We raced go-karts at the dirt kart track and then we came here because we heard it was free. It’s been fun, dirt karts were really fun I only crashed once,” the boys said between rounds.

Owner Robert Benson said he empathizes with parents who had to stay home from work, or find a way to keep their kids entertained.

“Such short notice, it’s ‘okay we’re going to work tomorrow, what are we going to do with all of our kids and how are we going to manage that?’ We just thought we have an offering here; we have a resource for people to use if they want to use it,” he said.

Kendall Leingang, who has a son at Chief Joseph Middle School said it’s stressful for parents and students to have school cancelled last minute.

“Public schools provide a huge support system to the community a lot of it is special programs, therapies, some kids only eat at school, or they only eat balanced meals at school. It creates a lot of anxiety in parents and kids, and then people get nasty they get emotional, and we’re all just tired, people are so tired,” Leingang said.

Shelly Burt, who has a son at Sacajawea Elementary School said the closures are especially hard for working parents.

“I don’t know what people are doing who don’t have a support system in place,” she said.

On Thursday afternoon, Richland Superintendent Shelley Redinger appeared in a video apologizing for her late communication and explaining why she decided to cancel school.

“I am completely committed to making sure that instruction resumes for our students with the highest quality excellence that all of our community deserves,” she said toward the end of the video.

You can read her letter here.

Shelly and Kendall said her apology is not enough.

“The superintendent should’ve followed what the school board directed her to do,” Shelly said.

“I think that we would really like to see a response and how long can we expect this to go on because we need to plan our lives, we cannot live day to day,” Kendall said.

KAPP KVEW has reached out to learn how these missed days will be made up and when school will resume, but have not yet heard back.

