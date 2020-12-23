Richland Parks and Rec. hosts ‘Holidays in a Bag’ event

To help spread some holiday cheer, the Richland Parks and Recreation hosted a registration-based, drive-thru event Friday and Saturday night to give away nearly 800 “Holidays in a Bag.”

Each bag included hot chocolate packets, sugar cookie mix, frosting, miniature candy canes, and more.

Recreation manager Julie Jackson said normally they would be out at John Dam Plaza celebrating the holiday season but because of COVID-19, they had to adjust.

“We were pumped to rethink and just pull together to bring this out for everyone,” Jackson said.

Santa and Mrs. Claus also showed up, waving at the cars as they drove by.

As guests continued down the road, they were also met by brightly colored holiday inflatables that lined each side.

Jackson said it was “phenomenal.”

