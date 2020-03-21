Richland parks asking public to stay safe and practice social distancing

Shelby Schumacher by Shelby Schumacher

RICHLAND, Wash. — The city of Richland has begun putting notices up on park playgrounds asking users to practice social distancing.

While school is out, many people have flooded playgrounds, despite it not following guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The notice went on to thanking people for doing their part in keeping the community safe.

1/2

2/2



COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments