Richland Police: 1 suspect stole credit card to buy massive TV; the other drove a stolen car

One suspect used a stolen credit card to buy a 58-inch TV that barely fit in his getaway car.

by Dylan Carter

This suspect is accused of prowling a car in Richland, stealing a purse inside, and using the victim's credit card to purchase a 58-inch flat screen television (Image credit: Pasco Police, Facebook).

This suspect, known only as "Player," is accused of possession of a stolen vehicle in Richland (Image credit: Richland WA Police Department, Facebook).











RICHLAND, Wash. — Tri-Cities police officers are looking for community information on two separate crimes in Pasco and Richland. Please be advised that two separate incidents are being detailed.

According to a Facebook post by the Richland WA Police Department, an officer is investigating the possession of a stolen vehicle. Authorities need help identifying a suspect pictured above who goes only by the name “Player” for the time being. If you have information to contribute to their investigation, you’re urged to call RPD Dispatch at (509) 628-0333 and reference Case No. 21-19849.

Meanwhile, Pasco Police are investigating crimes that occurred on August 25 and 26 across the Tri-Cities. According to their Facebook post, PPD Officers are looking for a suspect who prowled several cars last Wednesday night.

Authorities believe this suspect took credit cars from a purse inside of a car parked off Queensgate in Richland. By 6 a.m. on Aug. 26th, the suspect allegedly went to Walmart in Pasco and purchased two sets of nail clippers and a 58-inch flatscreen TV using the victim’s credit card.

Pasco Police say he drove in a mid-90s silver Ford Mustang with black steel rims. He later used the stolen credit card to make purchases at Maverik convenience stores in Pasco and Kennewick.

During these criminal acts, the suspect wore a black hat, gray t-shirt, sunglasses, blue jeans, and red shoes. PPD officers joked online that he probably “has neatly-trimmed fingernails, too.”

If you have information about this suspect, you’re urged to contact PPD Officer Santiago at santiagoc@pasco-wa.gov. You can also call Richland PD dispatch (Case No. 21-20626 in Richland, 21-35091 in Kennewick, and 21-25411 in Pasco) at the same number listed previously to leave a tip.

