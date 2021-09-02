Richland Police addressing school bus laws and safety

RICHLAND, Wash. — School is back in session, which means school busses are hitting the road. The Richland Police Department posted a school bus informational graphic on their Facebook page, reminding residents when you need to stop for a school bus.

“Stop for a school bus with it’s red lights and stop paddle displayed. If in doubt, STOP!” -Richland Police.

The American School Bus Council estimates from data that “more than 10 million drivers illegally pass school buses every year.”

When should you stop for a school bus? When you see a school bus stopped with flashing lights or the stop bar is out, Richland Police recommend the following rules to follow in their graphic they posted:

Two-lane Roadway – Stop in both directions

More than three lanes – Stop if traveling in the same direction as the bus

Turning lane – Stop if traveling the same direction as the bus

Median – Stop if traveling in the same direction as the bus

With the bright yellow color, giant stop signs, and flashing lights, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration states the “students are 70 times more likely to get to school safely when taking a school bus instead of traveling by car.”

The American School Bus Council offers the following tips:

At the Bus Stop:

Arrive early at the bus stop – at least five minutes before the bus is scheduled to arrive.

Stand 6 feet (or three giant steps) away from the curb while waiting for the bus.

Supervise young children.

Around the Bus:

Cross in front of the bus – at least 10 feet (or five giant steps) – and make eye contact with the driver before crossing.

Never walk behind the bus.

If you drop something near the bus, do not pick it up; tell the bus driver instead.

Getting On/Off the Bus:

Wait until the bus has stopped and the door opens before approaching the bus or standing up on the bus .

Use the handrails.

Secure any loose or hanging objects like straps on a backpack or drawstrings on a hoodie (so they are not distracting or become tripping hazards).

Behavior on the Bus:

Buckle up if seat belts are available.

Stay in your seat, keeping your head, arms, and papers inside the bus, and talk quietly .

Keep aisles clear of books and bags .

For additional resources, you can always visit the National Safety Council’s website who posted the tips from The American School Bus Council above.

