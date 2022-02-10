Richland Police are investigating a serious traffic accident at George Washington Way and Comstock

by Amanda Mason

RICHLAND, Wash. — The Richland Police Department said they are investigating a serious traffic accident the occurred Thursday morning in the area of George Washington Way and Comstock Street, according to RPD’s Facebook page.

“All lanes of north George and at least one lane of south George will be closed for a considerable about of time,” according to RPD.

RPD asks that you use an alternate route in your morning commute, as delays are expected in and out of Richland.

Police reported that there are injuries, but we do not know the severity at this time. Richland Police reported this traffic alert around 7:30 a.m. on their Facebook page on Thursday, February 10th.

We will continue to update you on road conditions along with this investigation as we learn more.

