Richland Police are investigating a shooting near Columbia Center Mall; suspect at-large

RICHLAND, Wash. — Richland Police are investigating a shooting reported around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday near the Columbia Center Mall, according to a Facebook post by RPD.

RPD said officers responded to 1370 Tapteal Drive at the WoodSpring Suites Tri-Cities hotel near the Ashely Furniture Store, and when they arrived, the suspect and victim were gone.

Richland Police said on Facebook, that the shooting victim was found at a local hospital, underwent surgery for his injuries from the shooting, and is currently in stable condition.

RPD and are law enforcement agencies searched the area for leads, and RPD said their detectives processed the crime scene and collected evidence.

Richland Police said they believe, at this time, it’s an isolated incident, but the investigation is still ongoing.

If anyone has information about this shooting (case reference #22-04554), please contact the Richland Police Department at 509-942-7340 or SECOMM Dispatch at 509-628-0333.

