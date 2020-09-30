Richland Police Captain to retire after 38 years in the department

Ellie Nakamoto-White by Ellie Nakamoto-White

The Richland Police Captain is retiring after serving for over 38 years, the Richland Police Facebook page said.

Captain Mike Cobb was first hired at the Kennewick Police Department as a reserve in 1982 but joined Richland later that same year.

In 1985, Cobb also began working with the SWAT team and K-9 unit.

After a successful, life-long career at the Richland Police Department, Mike Cobb is retiring with over 38 years of city… Posted by Richland WA Police Department on Tuesday, September 29, 2020

He was also named RPD’s Officer of the Year in 1988.

A large group gathered to celebrate Cobb and his achievements Wednesday afternoon at the RPD.

According to the post, Cobb said his after-retirement plans include updating his Oregon beach house and spending more time with his wife, Terrie, and his son, Jeff.