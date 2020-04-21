Richland police capture alleged shooter in Days Inn murder

David Mann by David Mann

Creative Commons

RICHLAND, Wash. — Richland police have arrested the alleged shooter in last week’s murder at the Days Inn.

Police say Jonah Glass, 23, was caught at a Pasco home near Road 48 and West Livingston Road around 3:20 p.m. Tuesday.

Glass surrendered after law enforcement officers from multiple agencies surrounded the home.

Glass is suspected of fatally shooting 24-year-old Anthony Irvine at the hotel on Jadwin Avenue.

Police responded to the shooting around 10:15 a.m. Friday and found Irvine deceased in a hotel room.

On Saturday, Joselyn Guzman, 29, was also arrested in connection to Irvine’s murder.

Comments

comments