Richland Police Chief resigns after two and a half years; interim chief appointed

by Dylan Carter

RICHLAND, Wash. — Roughly two and a half years after being promoted to Chief of the Richland Police Department, John Bruce has submitted his letter of resignation effective at the end of this week.

According to an alert from the City of Richland, Chief Bruce’s last day of work is this Friday; January 28, 2022.

Bruce worked his way up the ranks of the police department in Frisco, Texas, where he worked for 33 years. He was promoted to Chief of Police in 2013 and came to the Tri-Cities area to assume his current role in June of 2019.

During his time in Richland, Chief Bruce helped the police department overcome the response to the COVID-19 pandemic through strenuous circumstances while helping the department adapt to new police reform laws that were implemented in light of social injustices across the nation in 2020.

“We thank Chief Bruce for the leadership and goodwill he brought to our community. We wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors. We have appreciated his commitment to national public safety standards,” states Richland Mayor Michael Alvarez.

City Manager Jon Amundson, who appointed Bruce several years, ago, says that Richland Deputy Police Chief Brigit Clary will serve in an interim capacity until the next Chief of the Richland Police Department is appointed.

“I am grateful for Chief Bruce’s service to our organization and am especially appreciative of the role he has played in helping us respond to COVID-19. I am confident in Deputy Chief, Clary’s ability to guide the department through the next chapter,” Amundson states. “The Richland Police Department is committed to trying new approaches to law enforcement. I know our staff looks forward to identifying strategies to not only maintain the safety of our community but increase engagement with citizens.”

