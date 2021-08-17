Richland police complete review of officer involved shooting in February
RICHLAND, Wash. — The Richland Police Department completed its administrative review of an officer involved shooting in February saying that the actions of Officer Christian Jabri were “within policy.”
The shooting happened on February 1, 2021 on the bike path near the intersection of Duportail St. and SR 240 following a collision in the area.
The City of Richland released a statement Tuesday morning on the administrative review of the shooting.
“Officer Christian Jabri’s decisions were determined to be reasonable and in response to a perceived immediate threat to his life,” the statement from the City of Richland said.
The Special Investigation Unit case is currently being reviewed by Benton County Prosecuting Attorney Andy Miller.
The City of Richland says Chief John Bruce has full confidence that Jabri’s actions were “appropriate, legal, and within policy.”
The City of Richland says Officer Jabri will return to work immediately.
