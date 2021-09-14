West Richland Police cracking down on DUIs

by Amanda Mason

RICHLAND, Wash. — West Richland Police shared new information on a recent case involving an impaired driver. According to their Facebook post, on Monday, police responded to the 500 block of South 38th Street in West Richland due to calls about a “small dark sedan that entered a parking lot at a high rate of speed, hit the curb, and almost hit a building.”

Officers said the man they found in the driver’s seat was under the influence, and they arrested him and booked him into jail for a DUI.

“Please don’t drive impaired; it’s truly not worth putting yourself and others at risk of getting hurt.” – West Richland Police Department.

You can face a long list of consequences if you are caught driving under the influence. They can range from suspended licenses to jail time, fines, installed ignition interlock to detect alcohol, higher insurance rates, hospital bills if you are hurt or if you hurt someone else, you could face charges.

According to the CDC, “1,602 people were killed in crashes involving an alcohol-impaired driver in Washington from 2009-2018.”

Before you even start drinking, it’s essential to have a plan; here are some tips from State Farm.

Always choose a non-drinking designated driver — every time you go out.

If you go out alone, do not drink alcohol. Order a non-alcoholic beverage such as a soft drink or water.

Never feel pressured to drink alcohol. If you do plan on drinking, do so responsibly. Eat plenty of food and drink water.

If you’ve been drinking, call a taxi or car-sharing service for a ride like Uber or Lyft.

Never get in a car with a driver who has been drinking.

If you can safely do so, protect others by taking their keys if they attempt to drive after consuming alcohol. They may be mad at you, but the alternative is much worse.

If you or someone you know has a problem with alcohol or substance abuse, there is help available. Reach out to SAMHSA’s National Helpline: 1-800-662-HELP (4357) or visit www.SAMHSA.gov for additional resources (Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration).

