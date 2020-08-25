Richland police department warns of new phone scam

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

RICHLAND, Wash. – Police departments across eastern Washington are warning about a new scam.

Authorities ask that you be wary of text messages that say a package or parcel is owed to you.

The Richland Police Department shared an example with a message that read: “We came across a parcel from July owed to you. Please claim ownership and schedule for delivery here,” with a link. Clicking the link can allow scammers to take your personal information.