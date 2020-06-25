Richland police don’t plan to cite or arrest violators of face covering order

RICHLAND, Wash. — Richland police issued a statement Wednesday regarding a statewide order for people to wear masks in public.

Gov. Jay Inslee announced the order during a news conference in which he said people must wear face coverings at all indoor public places or outdoor public places where six feet of distance cannot be maintained.

In response, Richland police said they plan to continue to focus on educating the public about face coverings rather than making arrests or issuing citations.

“We view our role more as educational, informing our community on how to keep themselves safe, how to keep their families safe and most importantly, to keep the rest of the community safe, especially our vulnerable populations,” police said. “Concerning the statewide face covering order, our agency does not have any directive to issue citations or make any arrests pertaining to this order.”

Police said they want to work with the community to ensure they create a safe environment for all.

“Partnering with you, we will continue to address COVID19 as we all do our part to achieve a safe reopening. We will continue to serve you every minute of every day and we will always enforce the laws that keep people safe,” police said.

Read the full statement hear:

The Mission of the Richland Police Department is: Partnering with our community, the Richland Police Department commits to delivering professional, proactive law enforcement services; dedicated to providing a safe environment for all. We continue to stand by this mission. We view our role more as educational, informing our community on how to keep themselves safe, how to keep their families safe and most importantly, to keep the rest of the community safe, especially our vulnerable populations. When our officers encounter people not complying with an order, we will remind them, as appropriate, of the recommendation and restrictions. Concerning the statewide face covering order, our agency does not have any directive to issue citations or make any arrests pertaining to this order. It is our desire to work with our community to ensure we create a safe environment for all. Partnering with you, we will continue to address COVID19 as we all do our part to achieve a safe reopening. We will continue to serve you every minute of every day and we will always enforce the laws that keep people safe.

