Richland police: Driver of stolen truck crashes into brush, takes off

RICHLAND, Wash. — Police are looking for a driver who crashed a stolen truck into brush and took off.

Around 9:15 a.m., a passerby called 911 and said there was a truck down an embankment full of brush near Columbia Park Trail near Leslie Road. Richland officers got to the area and found the 2017 black Dodge Ram with no one inside.

The truck took out half a tree and slid underneath the branches of another.

Police tracked down the owner of the truck, who said his truck was stolen.

Officers are looking for the driver. If you saw the truck driving around the area prior to the crash, call the Richland Police Department.

20-05522 0915 hours Rpd investigating a single vehicle crash on Columbia east of Leslie. We will be here awhile with the tow company extricating the vehicle from the brush. Posted by Richland WA Police Department on Sunday, March 8, 2020

