Richland Police investigate a shooting on Lonetree Lane; one man is in the hospital

by Amanda Mason

RICHLAND, Wash. — Richland Police Department Detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred around 4:21 a.m. April 8th, in the 600 block of Lonetree Lane, according to the department’s Facebook Page.

Richland Police said when they arrived on the scene, they found a man who had suffered a gunshot wound, transported him to the local hospital, and at last check, the man was in stable condition.

RECENT: Moses Lake gang member built homemade bomb, attacked woman, and hid in a washing machine

RPD said they were also assisted by the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Kennewick Police Department and Pasco Police Department.

RPD said, “circumstances surrounding this incident are unclear.” This morning, a small portion of Lonetree Lane will be closed as detectives continue the investigation, according to RPD.

Police ask if you know anything about the incident to contact the Richland Police dispatch center at 509-628-0333.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.