Richland police investigating apparent homicide at Days Inn

David Mann by David Mann

Heavy police presence at the Days Inn off Jadwin Avenue in Richland on April 17.

RICHLAND, Wash. — Richland police tell KAPP-KVEW they are investigating an apparent homicide Friday morning at the Days Inn off Jadwin Avenue near George Washington Way.

Police were called to the hotel around 10:15 a.m. after a witness reported seeing a suspicious person leaving the hotel in a vehicle “as though they had done something wrong,” said Capt. Chris Lee.

One man was found dead with a gunshot wound at the hotel. The circumstances of his death are under investigation.

Police are in the process of interviewing witnesses. They said they have a description of the vehicle, but it’s unknown of the person who was driving was involved in the victim’s death.

