Richland police investigating report of felony domestic assault, kidnapping

David Mann by David Mann

RICHLAND, Wash. — Richland police are investigating a felony domestic assault and possible kidnapping that occurred at a home Tuesday night.

Police were called to the home in the 800 block of Sanford Ave. shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday where a woman told officers she was assaulted with a weapon and held against her will. Police indicated that the woman was not seriously injured.

Two male suspects were believed to be inside the home, so police and local SWAT team members set up a perimeter and spent hours trying to get them to come out.

Around 4 p.m., police tweeted that the suspects were not found inside the home and that SWAT was leaving the scene.

Richland detectives are investigating. The names of the suspects have not been released.

Update 2 for Sanford. Suspects were not in the residence. SWAT is now leaving the area. The incident has been given to RPD Detectives for investigation. — Richland PD, WA (@RichlandPolice) July 1, 2020

