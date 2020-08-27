Missing Richland woman reunited with her family, police say

Richland Police Department

UPDATE: Police say Pinot was located by a community member and reunited with her family.

RICHLAND, Wash. — The Richland Police Department is looking for a missing woman who is considered vulnerable.

Police said Veronica Pinot was last seen at her home on Everest Avenue around 10 a.m. Thursday.

Pinot is 5’4″ tall, about 120 pounds and was last seen wearing a red hat and jogging pants.

Anyone who’s seen her is asked to call dispatch at 509-628-0333.