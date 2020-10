Richland police looking to identify Ace Hardware theft suspect

Shelby Schumacher by Shelby Schumacher

RICHLAND, Wash. —This individual is a person of interest in a theft at Ace Hardware in Richland. If you recognize them or the vehicle pictured please contact Richland police.

You can call them at (509) 628-0333.

This is a developing story.







