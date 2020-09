Richland police need help in identifying vehicle prowler from Sept. 18

Shelby Schumacher by Shelby Schumacher

RICHLAND, Wash. — The Richland Police Department is asking for the public to help identifying the person and vehicle shown in the photos.

They are associated with a vehicle prowl on Sept. 18 at around 10 p.m. in the area of 50 Comstock.

If you have any information, please call (509) 628-033.















