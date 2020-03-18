Richland police now taking some reports by phone due to coronavirus concerns

Matt Reyes by Matt Reyes

RICHLAND,Wash.- Richland Police are taking steps to minimize the risk of COVID-19 in the community.

In a recent Facebook post they said:

“Starting immediately, we will be taking reports by phone that do not need police presence.

We will continue to have officers respond to protect life and maintain public order.

We do not undertake this step lightly, but with our goals of minimizing risk and spread of infection, as well as keeping our officers healthy and able to respond to emergencies.

Partner with us to do all that we can to keep our community safe during this challenging time.

We will get through this.”

