Richland police officer receives medal for saving toddler who nearly drowned

David Mann by David Mann

Credit: BCSO

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — A Richland police officer received a medal for saving a 1-year-old child who nearly drowned to death in Benton County last June.

Benton County Sheriff Jerry Hatcher presented Officer Dean Murstig with the Sheriff’s Life-Saving Mdeal on Wednesday morning.

Authorities responded to a home in the Reata area on June 10 where a toddler was found face down in a pool. The child was described as “blue” and a dispatcher gave CPR instructions on the phone to the mother, who was hysterical, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Officer Murstig arrived within two minutes after the 911 call came out and began performing CPR on the child for three minutes as the only officer on one scene and until medics and the first BCSO unit arrived. When the child was transported from the scene, he had a pulse and was beginning to show signs of life. The child was later flown out of the area for additional care.

“These calls are one of the worst calls for law enforcement, and Officer Murstig didn’t hesitate in responding to another agency’s call for service,” the sheriff’s office said on Facebook.

The sheriff’s office said Officer Murstig’s quick response, decisive actions and willingness to assist on a call that was not in his jurisdiction “may have been among the most significant factors in saving this child’s life.”