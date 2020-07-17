Richland police: Package of cremated remains stolen off victim’s front porch

David Mann by David Mann

Creative Commons

RICHLAND, Wash. — Richland police say a package that contained human remains was stolen off someone’s front porch Thursday afternoon.

Police say the victim’s father’s cremated remains were inside the USPS Priority package. Police say the package was removed from the 1100 block of Van Giesen between 2 and 4 p.m.

The package was labeled with red stickers that read, “HUMAN REMAINS.”

If you have any information about this incident, please call dispatch at 509-628-0333 and reference case 20-16087.

Comments

comments