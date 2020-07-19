Richland Police partner with DQ to celebrate National Ice Cream Day

RICHLAND, Wash. — The Richland Police Department is handing out free blizzard coupons on Sunday to celebrate National Ice Cream Day.

The department partnered with Dairy Queen Grill and Chill on Jadwin Ave. to treat the public.

National Ice Cream Day is being celebrated Sunday July 19 this year.

In the Richland Police Department’s Facebook post they say to stop by and say hello if you see them.

