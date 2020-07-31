Richland police say dogs were left in car during extreme heat as owner shopped

RICHLAND, Wash. — Richland police say two dogs were left in a parked car on an extremely hot Thursday afternoon as the owner went shopping.

Police said they received numerous complaints from people concerned about the welfare of the dogs, which were left unattended for at least 20 minutes in triple-digit temperatures before they were called to the scene.

“It’s not cool (pun intended) leaving your pets unattended in a parked vehicle on 108-degree days,” police said on Facebook.

The officers who responded gave water to the dogs and located the owner shopping in a store, which they mentioned was air conditioned.

The owner was issued a citation and the dogs are in good health.

Police want to remind the public that cars can get dangerously hot inside when left in the heat for an extended period of time.

According to a chart police shared, if it’s 100 degrees outside, temperatures can get close to 130 degrees inside a car in just 20 minutes.

