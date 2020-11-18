Richland police surround Motel 6 looking for suspect accused of threatening clerk with gun

RICHLAND, Wash. – Richland police surrounded Motel 6 early Wednesday morning.

According to Officer Swanson with the Richland Police Department, around 6 a.m. police were dispatched to the motel near North Columbia Center Boulevard and Fowler Street for reports of someone threatening a clerk with a gun.

Police asked people to avoid the area while they searched.

Richland police confirmed with KAPP-KVEW that officers have taken one man into custody.

“There are no concerns for the community’s safety at this point. The investigation is ongoing at this time,” the Richland PIO said.

There were no injuries reported.

