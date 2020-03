Richland police: Woman taken to hospital after rollover on Columbia Park Trail

Richland Police Department

RICHLAND, Wash. — The Richland Police Department responded to a rollover crash Thursday on Columbia Park Trail east of Leslie Road.

At 5:35 p.m., police said a 30-year-old Benton City woman was transported to Kadlec Regional Medical Center. Her condition is unknown at this time.

The circumstances of the crash have yet to be released.

20-05913 One vehicle rollover on Columbia Park Trail east of Leslie. Lanes are partially blocked but moving. Victim transported to KMC. 30 yoa female from Benton City. Please avoid the area. Posted by Richland WA Police Department on Thursday, March 12, 2020

