Richland Public Library to reopen Oct. 26 under safety guidelines

Shelby Schumacher by Shelby Schumacher

RICHLAND, Wash. — After months of uncertainty due to COVID-19, the Richland Public Library will reopen to the public on Monday. Oct. 26.

The facility will open Monday through Friday, from 3-6 p.m. with curbside service available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sanitation stations will be available throughout the library.

Visitors coming into the library must wear mask, social distance, and limit their visit to 30 minutes. Computers, printers, and water fountains are closed to the public and no food or drink is allowed.

If you can’t wear a mask, the library asks that you use the online resources and curbside service.

There will also be no accessibility to the STEAM space, no in-person programs or meeting room use, and no cash transactions will be allowed.

For more information, please visit https://www.myrichlandlibrary.org or call 509-942-7494.

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.