Richland Regatta canceled due to pandemic

David Mann by David Mann

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The 2020 Richland Regatta boat race has been canceled this summer “due to the impacts of COVID-19 and the extension of Governor Inslee’s ‘Stay Home, Stay Healthy’ order,” according to the Northwest Powerboat Association (NPA).

“The City of Richland worked diligently to keep the race on the schedule but as they must comply with the Governor’s extended mandate, it’s just not possible for 2020. Despite this outcome, we are very appreciative of our partnership with the City of Richland, and we thank them for their efforts on our behalf,” the NPA said on Facebook.

Organizers thanked the event’s sponsors for “hanging in there with us over the past several weeks.” They also thanked their dedicated volunteers and fans in the greater Tri-Cities community.

Planning for the 2021 Richland Regatta has already begun. Tentative race dates are set for June 25, 26 and 27.

Additionally, Water Follies spring testing has been canceled, but organizers still plan for the event to take place as scheduled from July 24-26.

