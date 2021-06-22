Richland Regatta takes over Howard Amon Park this weekend

RICHLAND, Wash. — The annual Richland Regatta is kicking off Thursday night from Howard Amon Park, causing the park’s north boat launch to close for the next four days.

According to a news release from the City of Richland, the Northwest Power Boat Association will host the free, yearly event across four days. Therefore, the boat launch off of Newton Street will close from Thursday, June 25 to 7:00 a.m. through the evening on Sunday, June 27. That launch site will re-open to the public on Monday, June 28.

The Richland Regatta began in 2016 and has been held every year since with the exception of last year when COVID-19 restrictions forced the event to be canceled. Watch as high-speed boats race and perform tricks along the water at Howard Amon Park. During the event, the American Power Boat Association (APBA) will hold its Western Divisional Championship.

Additionally, Lee Blvd is going to be closed at Amon Park Drive east of the river. Roads will be closed from the Ringernail Stage to the parking lot north of Newton St from 7:00 a.m. on Friday through Sunday at approx. 9:00 p.m.

For further information on this year’s Richland Regatta, click here.

