Richland resident found guilty of child rape after young victim gives testimony

by Dylan Carter

iStock / zimmytws

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A Richland resident was found guilty of several crimes related to the rape of a child after his young victim gave testimony in a Benton County court.

According to the Benton County Prosecutor’s Office, Michael D. Blanchard was found guilty of two counts of First Degree Rape of a Child and two counts of First Degree Child Molestation.

Furthermore, the jury found that three of the counts were aggravated because of Blanchard’s pattern of abuse stemming from his position of trust with the child. The eight-year-old victim, whose identity will remain withheld, was mere feet away from their victim as they delivered testimony.

READ: Kennewick man found guilty of child molestation in Superior Court

Officials at the Prosecutor’s Office said that the victim “showed remarkable bravery and resilience in testifying about the abuse s/he suffered.”

Specialized Child Interviewer Mari Murstig held a forensic interview with the victim, which was used as part of the trial. Additional testimony came from staff at Kadlec Medical Center who examined the child in the wake of this injustice.

Much of the case was investigated by Detective Cameron Fancher of the Richland Police Department. Further help as part of this process came from the Support, Advocacy, and Resource Center (SARC) and Victim Advocate Maggie Valencia from the Prosecutor’s Office.

Benton County Deputy Prosecutor Anita Petra led the office’s efforts in preparing and presenting the case in an attempt to bring justice to the victim and their family.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

READ: Gunshot victim appears at Kennewick emergency room, launching investigation

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.