Richland resident Lisa Thomas no longer running for governor

RICHLAND, Wash. — Former Richland City Council candidate Lisa Thomas announced Monday that she is no longer running for governor.

Last week, Thomas submitted a filing through the Washington State Secretary of State’s Office to join the gubernatorial race. She was running without a party affiliation.

Thomas is listed as a plaintiff in a recent class action lawsuit filed against Gov. Jay Inslee regarding the constitutionality of his “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order, along with Franklin County Commissioner Clint Didier and Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Eyman.

To fund the lawsuit, Thomas set up a GoFundMe page in mid-April that has since raised over $45,000.

On Monday, Thomas said she was made aware that her lawsuit against the governor is quickly moving forward, and that she wants to give the public her “complete attention to this historic lawsuit to ensure its success.”

