RICHLAND, Wash. — Fire crews converged on the 200-block of Jadwin Ave on Monday afternoon for a fire at a duplex that was converted into a single-family home in Richland.

According to officials from the Richland Fire Department, crews were called to the building around 3:20 p.m. on Monday afternoon for a report of a residential structure fire. Everyone inside of the building quickly evacuated when they realized that there was a fire, clearing the way for Richland fire crews to contain the spread of the flames.

Authorities aren’t sure how many people were inside the residence at the time of the fire and have not yet determined a cause. However, they do know that the fire began on the second floor of the building, where fire crews were able to contain it before it spread further.

A neighbor and eyewitness told KAPP-KVEW’s Margo Cady that the flames were very big when the fire first began but died down relatively quickly.

Power was cut to the building to prevent any further fire damage or electrical issues. Richland officials say that no injuries were reported as a result of this fire. Richland fire crews are still on the scene investigating the incident and searching for the initial cause of the fire.

This is a breaking news story. An update or follow-up will be issued if further information is announced by the proper authorities.

