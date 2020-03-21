Richland restaurant donates 100 meals to Kadlec workers

Shelby Schumacher by Shelby Schumacher

Courtesy of LU LU Craft Bar + Kitchen's Facebook

RICHLAND, Wash. — Restaurants have been hit hard due to the COVID-19 outbreak, but this local business found a way to give back.

The management team at LU LU Craft Bar + Kitchen prepared 100 meals to donate to those working at Kadlec.

In a facebook post Saturday morning they stated how it brings them joy to do good in the community that keeps them going.

