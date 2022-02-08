Richland restaurant owner encourages people to dine at another eatery

Tumbleweeds Restaurant Owner Keith Moon wanted to flash mob Baby J's with support

by Madeleine Hagen

RICHLAND, Wash. — It’s not often you hear of a restaurant owner encouraging customers to eat somewhere else, but on Monday, Tumbleweeds of Richland Owner Keith Moon sent out a clear message:

“Join us as we shower Baby J’s BBQ Restaurant in love and support and flash mob them in business,” he wrote on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

On Monday, Moon took to Facebook and Instagram to encourage people to support Baby J’s, a West Richland barbecue restaurant who’s owner suffered a devastating loss in 2021.

Nancy Mack, the owner of Baby J’s, lost her entire home just before the holidays. The restaurant, named after her nine-year-old son Josiah, is named after him. The family was devastated to learn one morning, a battery pack started a house fire that destroyed everything in it’s path.

In light of this tragedy, Moon wanted to show another local restaurant some love and support.

In addition to the support Moon was able to garner, several other local businesses commented on the post, like real estate agencies, saying they too would be placing orders from Baby J’s.

Tri-City Food Force, a local food delivery service, even offered free deliveries from Baby J’s during their hours on Monday.

Baby J’s which is just down the way on Stevens Drive from Tumbleweeds was grateful for the support.

“There will be other days to support Tumbleweeds but I’m asking you to support Baby J’s BBQ,” Moon wrote on Facebook.

An Instagram story on Monday morning, showed a conversation between Moon and Mack saying orders were already flying in before the BBQ joint opened at 10 AM.

Baby J’s BBQ is located at 2243 Stevens Drive in Richland and Tumbleweeds Mexican Food is at 894 Stevens Drive in Richland as well.

