Richland roller-skating rink reopens for the first time in six months

Get ready to get your skate on!

The Rollarena Skating Center in Richland is now back open for business.

Alan Bacon, the owner, said he had been waiting for this day.

“It feels a little strange after six months, it’s like opening a new business,” Bacon said.

The arena is now under strict cleaning guidelines, including spraying skates after every use and limiting the number of people skating at a time. Masks are also encouraged.

The games and activities part of the arena is still closed, but customers can purchase refreshments like pizza, fries, nachos, and slushies.

“I’m just glad that we are open again and people can come back and enjoy our facility,” Bacon said.

