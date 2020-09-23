Richland School Board discusses reopening plans next week

Students could be back in the classroom by mid-October

Jamison Keefover

The Richland School Board is preparing to begin in-person classes this fall, but they are holding a special workshop before releasing a plan for the district.

The board held a regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday where they discussed a plan to bring students back into the classroom. The board decided to schedule a special workshop meeting on Oct. 1 to discuss the plan further. The board plans for elementary students to be learning from the classroom by mid-October with middle and high school students returning to classrooms about 2 weeks later.

The Richland School District released a statement Tuesday night to the community stating:

With COVID-19 cases currently declining in Benton County, the Richland School Board is directing district administrators to begin preparing to move the district further down the road back to school for in-person instruction. The Board has scheduled a special Board workshop for 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1 to review a proposed learning plan where students would be provided some in-person learning. During its regular meeting on Sept. 22, the Board discussed a target of mid-October to begin bringing elementary students back into schools for some time in classrooms, with middle and high school students tentatively resuming some in-person instruction after the end of the first quarter in early November. In addition to developing this learning plan, district administrators will be contacting student families and staff members on their likelihood to return to schools for in-person learning. The Board also asked district leaders to propose options for those students and staff not prepared to return to in-person learning due to current COVID-19 conditions. The workshop will be conducted via Zoom in compliance with Gov. Jay Inslee’s current order for public meetings to be held virtually in response to COVID-19.

On Wednesday, dozens of comments flooded the RSD Facebook post including the public statement. Many who commented thanked the school district for the decision making process and for offering options for families that do not feel safe returning to the classroom. Others in the comment section pleaded for students to return to class sooner rather than later.

The Oct. 1 virtual workshop will be available to watch through Zoom and can be found on the Richland School District website.