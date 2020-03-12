Richland School Board expected to pick superintendent finalists this week

RICHLAND, Wash. — Board members with the Richland School District will soon select up to three finalists for the next superintendent.

On March 12, the board members will meet to discuss the candidates in an executive session. The finalists will be made public once a decision is made.

According to Ty Beaver, the school district’s spokesman, they will be subject to background checks and site visits by board members and district leaders. The finalists will later spend time with staff members during the final interview process.

Superintendent Dr. Rick Schulte will retire on June 30, 020.

