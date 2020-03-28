Richland School Board names Mark Davidson as the next superintendent

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

RICHLAND, Wash. — The Richland School Board has named Mark Davidson as the next superintendent of the Richland School District.

“Mark’s deep experience as an educator, his record of problem-solving and collaboration and his compassion for all kids will make him an excellent leader for our schools,” said Board President Rick Jansons.

Davidson is currently the superintendent/CEO of Medicine Hat Public School Division in Alberta, Canada.

“I am really excited to begin a new adventure and a new phase in my career, and my family is excited to be a part of such a great community,” Davidson said.

Davidson will start this summer after Dr. Rick Schulte, RSD’s superintendent since 2013, retires.

