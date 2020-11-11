Richland school board postpones high schooler’s return to classrooms

RICHLAND, Wash. – Richland high school students will be waiting longer to find out when they can return to classrooms.

At a school board meeting on Tuesday night, the school board decided against bringing high school students back on December 7.

Instead, the board plans to meet again on December 8 to decide a different start date. They mentioned waiting until the new semester to start transitioning high schoolers to hybrid learning.

However, they decided that grades 3 through 5 will start returning to class as planned on Thursday.

Back in September, the school board anticipated being able to bring back high schoolers by now but have been putting it off as coronavirus cases have spiked again.

Since then, there’s been pressure from some parents and students to reopen schools sooner. Families have the option of letting their child continue to learn from home.

According to the Richland School District’s COVID-19 activity dashboard, they’ve already seen some students and staff members get the virus since their younger students started returning to class last month.

