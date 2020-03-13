Richland School District asks families to prepare for school closures

RICHLAND, Wash. — The Richland School Board and district administrators will be in emergency meetings on March 13 to discuss when and how to close schools in response to the novel coronavirus COVID-19.

The district asks families to begin making plans for their children in the event that schools close with short notice and for an indefinite extended period of time.

District administrators are closely reviewing how to reduce the negative impacts of a potential closure to students, families, and staff. They will share any updates about a closure or other changes to our operations with the community through multiple channels as soon as possible.

“Thank you for your patience and partnership as we work through this difficult time,” the district said.

