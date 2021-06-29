Richland School District, City of West Richland partner to open cooling centers

RICHLAND, Wash. — The Richland School District is partnering with the City of West Richland to open more cooling centers for residents in the community, a news release said.

Tapteal Elementary, Enterprise Middle School, and Leona Libby Middle School will use their cafeterias for members to take a break from the heat from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. beginning Tuesday, June 29 through Friday, July 2 at least.

Visitors can sit at lunchroom tables and will have access to water fountains, the release said.

Families living in the city of Richland have several options for cooling centers offered by the city government, including:

· Richland Community Center (500 Amon Park Drive), Monday/Wednesday/Friday

· 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Tuesday/Thursday 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

· Richland Public Library (955 Northgate Drive), Monday – Thursday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., Friday 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

· Richland City Hall (625 Swift Blvd.), 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

· George Prout Pool (1005 Swift Blvd.), Lap Swim 12:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m., Open swim sessions: 2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Be aware that the pool is currently operating at 50% capacity. Space is based on a first-come, first-serve basis.

· Badger Mountain Community Park Splash Pad (350 Keene Rd.), Monday – Sunday 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

