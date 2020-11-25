Richland School District fourth, fifth graders will go back to online learning only

RICHLAND, Wash. – Fourth and fifth graders in Richland will not be going back to class after Thanksgiving break.

At their meeting Tuesday night, the Richland School Board voted 4 to 1 to return those grades back to online learning only.

The fourth and fifth students had just been allowed back into classrooms about two weeks ago.

Along with the latest spike in COVID-19 cases, not being able to find enough substitutes for when teachers would call in sick or had to quarantine was another reason they cited for the decision.

While they work to hire more subs, fourth and fifth grades will stay home, but Pre-K through 3rd grades will continue their current hybrid schedule.

